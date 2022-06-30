R. Kelly turns to exit during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago in September 2019. Photo: Chicago Tribune via AP
R&B star R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years for sex crimes
- The singer was earlier convicted of leading a decades-long effort to recruit and trap teenagers and women for sex
- The case is widely seen as a milestone for the #MeToo movement: it was the first big sex abuse trial where most of the accusers were black women
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
R. Kelly turns to exit during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago in September 2019. Photo: Chicago Tribune via AP