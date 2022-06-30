A US official and a Mexican official identified the driver as 45-year-old Homero Zamorano. Photo: Reuters
‘High on meth’ truck driver pretended to be victim after Texas migrant deaths
- Four men have been arrested in connection with the deaths of 53 migrants during a smuggling attempt in Texas
- Suspected truck driver was arrested near the scene of the incident on Monday after he tried to pose as a survivor
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A US official and a Mexican official identified the driver as 45-year-old Homero Zamorano. Photo: Reuters