Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Photo: AP
Cassidy Hutchinson: The ex-Trump White House aide with a ‘smoking gun’
- Former White House aide offered some of the most explosive testimony so far to the House Committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot
- Her testimony was the first time a Trump staff member privy to his inner circle’s deliberations publicly tied him to the attack
