Sonny Barger, founder of the Oakland, California charter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, is photographed at a party in Quincy, Illinois, in August 2003. Photo: AFP
Sonny Barger, founder of the Oakland, California charter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, is photographed at a party in Quincy, Illinois, in August 2003. Photo: AFP
Obituaries
World /  United States & Canada

Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dead at 83

  • Members of the notorious biker gang, with their leather vests and roaring engines, have long been a fearsome symbol of the outlaw lifestyle
  • Barger, who spent more than 10 years in jail, was the group’s public face for decades

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:28am, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sonny Barger, founder of the Oakland, California charter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, is photographed at a party in Quincy, Illinois, in August 2003. Photo: AFP
Sonny Barger, founder of the Oakland, California charter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, is photographed at a party in Quincy, Illinois, in August 2003. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE