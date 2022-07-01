Sonny Barger, founder of the Oakland, California charter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, is photographed at a party in Quincy, Illinois, in August 2003. Photo: AFP
Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dead at 83
- Members of the notorious biker gang, with their leather vests and roaring engines, have long been a fearsome symbol of the outlaw lifestyle
- Barger, who spent more than 10 years in jail, was the group’s public face for decades
