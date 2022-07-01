US Chief Justice John Roberts administers the Constitutional Oath to Ketanji Brown Jackson as her husband Patrick Jackson holds the Bible at the Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday. Photo: US Supreme Court via AP
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first black woman on US Supreme Court
- The 51-year-old’s appointment by Joe Biden means white men are not in the majority on the nation’s highest court for the first time in 233 years
- But her confirmation won’t change the 6-3 conservative majority on the court, which has come under fire for recent rulings on abortion and gun control
