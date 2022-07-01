A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle is seen in New York in December 2017. Photo: Reuters
NYPD unit that inspired ‘Law & Order: SVU’ faces probe for gender bias
- The Special Victims Division is accused of shaming and re-traumatising sex abuse survivors and failing to conduct basic investigative steps
- The US Justice Department plans to conduct a comprehensive review of the agency’s policies, procedures and training for looking into sexual assault cases
