Biden’s administration wants the US power sector decarbonized by 2035. The United States, behind only China in greenhouse gas emissions, is a pivotal player in efforts to combat climate change on a global basis. File photo: AP
US Supreme Court limits government powers to curb greenhouse gases, upending Joe Biden’s climate agenda
- Conservative justices drive 6-3 ruling that curbs EPA ability to regulate power plant emissions
- US President Joe Biden calls its a ‘devastating decision’, but vows to tackle climate change
