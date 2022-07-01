Biden’s administration wants the US power sector decarbonized by 2035. The United States, behind only China in greenhouse gas emissions, is a pivotal player in efforts to combat climate change on a global basis. File photo: AP
US Supreme Court limits government powers to curb greenhouse gases, upending Joe Biden’s climate agenda

  • Conservative justices drive 6-3 ruling that curbs EPA ability to regulate power plant emissions
  • US President Joe Biden calls its a ‘devastating decision’, but vows to tackle climate change

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:02pm, 1 Jul, 2022

