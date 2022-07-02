WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange has appealed to the High Court in London to block his extradition to the United States to face criminal charges, the latest step in his legal battle that has dragged on for more than a decade. File Photo: EPA-EFE
WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange appeals to UK court against US extradition
- US prosecutors say the Australian helped a US Army intelligence analyst steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published
- Assange’s supporters and lawyers maintain he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech
