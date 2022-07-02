New York lawmakers on Friday passed gun legislation that would severely limit where guns can be carried and require background checks to buy ammunition. Photo: Shutterstock
New York to ban guns in most public places, including Times Square, blocking US Supreme Court ruling

  • Backers said the new law strikes right balance between complying with the Supreme Court’s ruling and keeping weapons out of reckless hands
  • Gun rights advocates and Republican leaders were incensed, saying the measure intrudes on constitutional rights

Agencies

Updated: 10:32am, 2 Jul, 2022

