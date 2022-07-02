At least 10 million bees escaped onto a US motorway after a truck driven by a commercial beekeeper crashed. Media reports said the vehicle carrying 416 boxes of honeybees, each containing tens of thousands of the insects, used to pollinate crops, was travelling from California to North Dakota and tipped over in Utah, which is known as the beehive state. Cameron Roden, a public information officer for the Utah Highway Patrol, said Monday’s accident on Interstate 80 happened because the driver drove too fast on a curve, CNN reported. The driver was taken to hospital with numerous bee stings and minor injuries from the crash. Officers on the scene also received bee stings, the media outlet said. The road was closed for hours. According to Julie Arthur, the presidency of the Wasatch Beekeepers Association, “at least 10 million bees were in the air”. She went to the scene and saw a wall of bees “8 feet long, 4 feet deep, and 5 feet high”, CNN reported. Arthur said each box on the truck contained between 50,000 and 100,000 honeybees. CNN said Arthur’s team received a call the day after the crash to mount a rescue mission for the insects. The scene was a “gigantic mess”, she said, describing how honey and honeycomb wax had melted in the sun and boxes were scattered all over. “We found a huge pile of bees on the back of the hillside”. She said she and her team of volunteers started piling bees into boxes as fast as they could. “They were not nice. They had just been dumped off a truck and most of them had lost their queen.” Her team was able to rescue about 10 per cent of the bees, according to CNN. The bees, Arthur said, would have been used to pollinate crops across the US. She added that “everyone knows how valuable honeybees are to our environment” but the authorities “were not sure what to do”. “The good thing to come out of this is that the Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Department of Transportation and local fire and police departments have said we need to come up with an immediate strategy if this happens again.” The bees that were found will be used by Wasatch Beekeepers’ Association as teaching aids for aspiring beekeepers. Read the original article on Insider