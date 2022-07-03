Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall in 2019. Hall has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Photo: Reuters
Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, asks for spousal support
- The 66-year-old former model sought unspecified spousal support and lawyers’ fees from 91-year-old media mogul Murdoch, in a California court filing
- Murdoch and Hall married in a low-key ceremony in central London’s Spencer House in March 2016. It was Murdoch’s fourth marriage
