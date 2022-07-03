Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall in 2019. Hall has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Photo: Reuters
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall in 2019. Hall has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, asks for spousal support

  • The 66-year-old former model sought unspecified spousal support and lawyers’ fees from 91-year-old media mogul Murdoch, in a California court filing
  • Murdoch and Hall married in a low-key ceremony in central London’s Spencer House in March 2016. It was Murdoch’s fourth marriage

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:48am, 3 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall in 2019. Hall has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Photo: Reuters
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall in 2019. Hall has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE