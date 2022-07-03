Hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition demanding the removal of Justice Clarence Thomas from the Supreme Court following the reversal of Roe v Wade, The Hill political news site reported. Last week, the highest court’s conservative justices repealed the landmark ruling that legalised abortion across the United States, prompting protests nationwide. Now the petition created by Move On, an advocacy group, has nearly 850,000 signatures calling for Thomas to be impeached. “The right-wing rigged Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade last week, effectively taking away the right to privacy and bodily autonomy that has been considered legal precedent for the past 50 years,” the petition said. “Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas – who sided with the majority on overturning Roe – made it clear what is next: to overturn High Court rulings that establish gay rights and contraception rights.” Following the overturning of Roe vs Wade, Thomas said that the court should also “reconsider” rulings that protect contraception access, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage, it was previously reported. Democrats, including congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have also advocated for Thomas to be booted from his seat. Indian women fear ‘ripple effect’ after US court overturns Roe v Wade The petition also called out Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas, who was accused of being involved in challenging the 2020 presidential election results. “Thomas’ failure to recuse himself warrants immediate investigation and heightened alarm. And it’s only the latest in a long history of conflicts of interest in the service of a right-wing agenda and mixing his powerful role with his conservative political activism,” the petition continued. “He has shown he cannot be an impartial justice and is more concerned with covering up his wife’s coup attempts than the health of the Supreme Court.”