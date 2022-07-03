Chris Darnell’s SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck bursts into flames at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show in Michigan. Photo: YouTube screengrab
Chris Darnell’s SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck bursts into flames at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show in Michigan. Photo: YouTube screengrab
World /  United States & Canada

Man driving jet truck at more than 483kph dies in US air show crash

  • Chris Darnell died in the high-speed accident in front of attendees at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show in Michigan
  • His father said the crash was a result of ‘a mechanical failure on the Jet Truck’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:08pm, 3 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chris Darnell’s SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck bursts into flames at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show in Michigan. Photo: YouTube screengrab
Chris Darnell’s SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck bursts into flames at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show in Michigan. Photo: YouTube screengrab
READ FULL ARTICLE