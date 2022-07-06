Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for US President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington in November 2020. Photo: AP
Rudy Giuliani’s testimony sought in Donald Trump election probe
- US Senator Lindsey Graham and other allies of the ex-president were also subpoenaed by a special grand jury in Georgia
- Trump in January 2021 had urged an official to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn his Georgia loss to Biden, possibly violating several state laws
