Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for US President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington in November 2020. Photo: AP
Rudy Giuliani’s testimony sought in Donald Trump election probe

  • US Senator Lindsey Graham and other allies of the ex-president were also subpoenaed by a special grand jury in Georgia
  • Trump in January 2021 had urged an official to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn his Georgia loss to Biden, possibly violating several state laws

Reuters

Updated: 5:52am, 6 Jul, 2022

