Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, look toward the scene of the mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb. Photo: AP
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at US July 4 parade shooting among dead

  • Aiden McCarthy, 2, was found alone after the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois
  • On Tuesday, police identified two victims who were the child’s parents: Kevin McCarthy and Irina McCarthy

Associated Press
Updated: 11:42am, 6 Jul, 2022

