Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, look toward the scene of the mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb. Photo: AP
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at US July 4 parade shooting among dead
- Aiden McCarthy, 2, was found alone after the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois
- On Tuesday, police identified two victims who were the child’s parents: Kevin McCarthy and Irina McCarthy
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, look toward the scene of the mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb. Photo: AP