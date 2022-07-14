The US Air Force successfully tested a Lockheed Martin Corp hypersonic missile this week, sources familiar with the efforts said on Wednesday, amid growing concerns Russia and China have had more success developing their own hypersonic weapons. The US Air Force successfully tested its Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) booster on Tuesday off the California coast, according to the sources. The ARRW is carried aloft under the wing of plane before it is launched toward its target. In previous tests, the weapon did not detach from the plane. Hypersonic weapons travel in the upper atmosphere at speeds of more than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,200km/h (3,853mph). In a separate successful hypersonic weapon test recently, the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) demonstrated its Operational Fires programme, two people familiar with the matter said. The successful tests show progress among the myriad US hypersonic weapons development efforts, which have in cases been beleaguered by failed tests, growing questions about cost and increasing concerns the United States is falling behind in what has become a superpower arms race. Operational Fires is a ground-launched system that will “rapidly and precisely engage critical, time-sensitive targets while penetrating modern enemy air defences”. DARPA has requested and received US$45 million for OpFires in financial year 2022. One of Lockheed Martin’s concepts for the DARPA weapon is to use an exiting High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher, like those sent to Ukraine, to launch the weapon. US hypersonic missile fails in test in latest setback for project These successful tests come after failed a June 29 test flight of a different type of hypersonic weapon, the Common Hypersonic Glide Body, at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii. Defence contractors hope to capitalise on the shift to hypersonic weapons not only by building them, but also by developing new detection and defeat mechanisms. Arms makers like Lockheed, Northrop Grumman Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp have all touted their hypersonic weapons programmes to investors as the world’s focus shifted to the new arms race for an emerging class of weapon.