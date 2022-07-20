The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health alert warning parents and paediatricians that the potentially dangerous parechovirus pathogen is circulating. The agency said it has received multiple reports of infections since May and encouraged healthcare providers to test for it when patients present certain symptoms. The CDC said most of the reports entail the PeV-A3 strain, which is commonly associated with severe disease. The agency did not say which states reported infections or whether there were any deaths associated with the virus. Parechoviruses are common childhood pathogens similar to enteroviruses such as the poliovirus, said Dr Rick Malley, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital. There are four types of the virus, of which only PeV-A is known to cause disease in humans. PeV-A has multiple strains, but PeV-A3 is most commonly associated with severe disease in newborns, the elderly and immunocompromised people, experts said. New Covid-19 variants are better at evading antibodies, doctors say Parechoviruses are not new to the USA, Malley said, but surveillance was limited until a few years ago. So it’s unclear if they’re more prevalent compared with previous years. “They are around us all the time, and they have been. They typically cause more diseases in the summer and fall,” he said. “What is slightly unusual is that the CDC is reporting them from a few months back, suggesting that ... the natural epidemiology of these viruses has changed in the context of Covid.” Parechoviruses can range from asymptomatic to severe illness, experts said. The CDC said symptoms most commonly seen in children six months to five years old include respiratory tract infection, fever and a rash. In infants younger than three months, symptoms may include fever, sepsis-like syndrome or neurologic illness, including seizures and meningitis. Meningitis is inflammation of fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic, and can cause headaches, fever and a stiff neck. “Any evidence that the child is not thriving, fever, lethargy, irritability, lack of interest in food or in drinking, seizures, uncontrolled movements ... those are very important signs that if the parent notices them to immediately contact their physician,” Malley said. The CDC said infected people can transmit the virus regardless of whether they’re asymptomatic or presenting symptoms by coming in contact with faeces and through respiratory routes. A person can be contagious from one to three weeks through the respiratory tract and as long as six months through the gastrointestinal tract, the agency said. Although someone could be infectious for a long time, Malley said the actual illness may last only a few days. Overall, severe disease and death from parechovirus is very rare. Most children get it at least once before the age of five but may not know because they had a mild or asymptomatic infection and weren’t tested for it, said Dr Claire Bocchini, an infectious disease specialist at Texas Children’s Hospital. In rare cases, the virus could damage the liver, brain and lungs, Malley said. It can cause permanent damage to the brain and the patient could die. There is no specific treatment for parechovirus, but Malley encouraged parents to see a clinician if their baby experiences symptoms. To manage symptoms at home, Malley recommends over-the-counter medication to control the baby’s fever, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen, and plenty of hydration. One of the most important ways to prevent parechovirus transmission is to practice good hand hygiene.