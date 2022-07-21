Former US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend Ivana Trump’s funeral service in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump bids farewell to ex-wife Ivana at funeral in New York
- The ex-US president was joined by his children Don Jnr, Ivanka and Eric for the service, which took place under heightened security
- Ivana Trump had died of ‘blunt impact injuries’ reportedly caused by a fall down the stairs at her home
Former US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend Ivana Trump’s funeral service in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters