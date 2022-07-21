Former US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend Ivana Trump’s funeral service in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Former US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend Ivana Trump’s funeral service in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump bids farewell to ex-wife Ivana at funeral in New York

  • The ex-US president was joined by his children Don Jnr, Ivanka and Eric for the service, which took place under heightened security
  • Ivana Trump had died of ‘blunt impact injuries’ reportedly caused by a fall down the stairs at her home

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:23am, 21 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend Ivana Trump’s funeral service in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Former US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend Ivana Trump’s funeral service in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE