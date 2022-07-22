A polio virus particle is depicted in a 2014 illustration. Photo: CDC via AP
US records first polio case in almost a decade, and patient has developed paralysis
- The young adult from New York may have caught the virus from someone who got a live vaccine, which is not available in the US
- The person is no longer deemed contagious, but investigators are trying to figure out how the infection occurred and whether other people were exposed
