US President Joe Biden’s condition was improving on Friday, a day after he tested positive for Covid-19, his physician, Kevin O’Connor, said. In a memo, O’Connor wrote that Biden’s symptoms – a runny nose, fatigue, and a cough – had improved by Friday morning, following a full day’s use of Paxlovid, an antiviral drug. A rise in Biden’s temperature on Thursday evening to 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit (37.4 degrees Celsius) had “responded favourably” to acetaminophen. Biden’s oxygen levels, blood pressure, respiratory rate and pulse remained “entirely normal”, O’Connor said. “As I stated previously, the president is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favourably [to treatment], as most maximally protected patients do,” O’Connor wrote. “There has been nothing in the course of his illness thus far which gives me cause to alter that initial expectation.” While on his course of Paxlovid, Biden has had to halt his regular intake of other medication to avoid drug interaction. Those include apixaban, blood thinning heart medication, and rosuvastatin, a cholesterol drug. O’Connor said that Biden had begun taking a low dose of aspirin as an alternative blood thinner. The update came as the White House faces scrutiny over the clarity and transparency of the information it has provided about the sequence of events before Biden’s positive tests – one antigen and one PCR – on Thursday morning. The White House also posted photos on Twitter showing Biden at work on Friday. President Biden continued working from the White House this morning, including speaking by phone with his national security team. pic.twitter.com/jdQkoDtupR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 22, 2022 White House officials on Thursday could not provide a definitive answer about whether Biden had begun immediately isolating once he began experiencing symptoms, as government guidelines advise. They also rejected requests to bring O’Connor to the briefing room to answer reporters’ questions directly. The White House has been reaching out to individuals considered in recent close contact to Biden, including lawmakers who spent time with him on Wednesday. Biden is the second US president to contract Covid-19. His predecessor, Donald Trump, was hospitalised with the virus in October 2020, before vaccines were available. Chinese President Xi wishes Joe Biden a speedy recovery from Covid-19 Biden has made bringing the coronavirus under control a core promise of his presidency; his aides have argued that his diagnosis represents the reality that the majority of Americans will contract the virus but are likely to avoid severe illness if they are vaccinated. Only around two-thirds of Americans are fully vaccinated, though, a lower rate than most other developed nations. Of those, only around half have received a booster shot. That comes as the highly contagious BA.5 strain, a subvariant of Omicron, continues to spread across the US, now averaging around 126,000 new infections and 350 deaths daily.