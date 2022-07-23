People wait in line to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus in California on July 21. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
US reports first monkeypox cases in children
- The CDC said a toddler and an infant likely became infected by others in their household, adding they are in good health
- Monkeypox, which causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been spreading largely in men who have sex with men in the recent outbreak in the US
