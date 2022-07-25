Pope Francis is greeted by George Arcand, Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations, as he arrives in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sunday,. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Pope lands in Canada, set for apologies to indigenous groups for abuse in Catholic schools
- Pope Francis is meeting survivors near the site of a former residential school in Maskwacis on Monday, where he is expected to deliver an apology
- The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse were rampant in Christian schools that operated from the 19th century to the 1970s
