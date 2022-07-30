US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the US Capitol in Washington on July 29. Photo: Reuters
No sign of Chinese build-up ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s potential trip to Taiwan, White House says
- ‘We’ve seen no physical, tangible indications of anything untoward with respect to Taiwan,’ John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, said
- Kirby declined to confirm or deny reports that House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is going ahead with a stop in Taiwan during a tour of Asia
