US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Washington on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US House passes assault rifle ban, but bill likely doomed to fail in Senate

  • Gun reform remains deeply divisive in the United States with only two Republicans joining Democrats to back the assault weapons ban in the House
  • Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the latest bill a ‘crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence in our nation’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:36am, 30 Jul, 2022

