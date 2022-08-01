A school bus, along with other debris, sits in a creek near Jackson, Kentucky on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky as death toll rises to 28
- ‘We have dozens of bridges that are out – making it hard to get to people, making it hard to supply people with water,’ said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
- As many as 37 people were unaccounted for, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency
