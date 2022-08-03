An order of cold fries sent hot lead flying outside a McDonald’s in New York, with a critically injured employee shot in the neck by a customer’s outraged son, police sources said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old fast food employee was taking orders about 7pm on Monday inside the Brooklyn eatery when a 40-year-old customer, while chatting on FaceTime with her son, complained that her French fries were cold, police sources said. The son, listening in as his mother argued with store employees, then appeared out of nowhere outside the McDonald’s and joined the escalating fast-food fracas, pulling a 9mm handgun and shooting the worker, according to police. “We were sitting here and we heard ‘pop!’” said a street vendor who described the shooting victim, bleeding from a bullet wound, lying on the concrete after the gunfire. “In McDonald’s, they had an argument over French fries … He was hardworking. He was defending his co-workers.” The victim’s weeping colleagues stood vigil as they waited for an ambulance to arrive, with some shouting at the shooting suspect’s mother once police arrived, according to a second street vendor. The woman also recounted seeing one man on the street removing his shirt and using it to staunch the worker’s bleeding. The victim was hit on the side of his neck, just above the jawline, and was listed in critical condition Tuesday at Brookdale University Hospital, authorities said. “[A] really nice guy,” said one of victim’s colleagues about the McDonald’s employee. ‘Sauce-obsessed’ US man accused of killing Chinese food delivery worker The mother told police she heard the gunshot but did not see the shooting, sources said. A single shell casing was recovered at the scene. The 20-year-old suspect, who lives with his mother about four blocks away, was taken into custody for questioning at the 79th Precinct station house. Charges against him were pending. A police source said the department had already been looking to speak with the suspect about a non-fatal shooting in the same area that they believe he witnessed in May. The bizarre incident was reminiscent of the fatal shooting of a Chinese food delivery man this past April by a customer enraged over a lack of duck sauce with his order. The McDonald’s shooting was not the first violent incident in the city’s fast food outlets this year. On March 28, parolee Rasheed Osundairo, 31, allegedly knocked fellow customer Melvin Dizon out cold while the victim was ordering breakfast at the McDonald’s on Seventh Avenue near Madison Square Garden as other stunned customers stood by, unwilling to get involved. Earlier that month, an outraged customer stabbed a worker armed with a stick multiple times during a crazed morning clash inside a McDonald’s in East Harlem, only a few steps from a Burger King where a teenage cashier was gunned down during a January 9 hold-up, police said.