Glenn Hirsch is walked from the New York Police Department 112th Precinct station house in New York in June. Photo: New York Daily News/TNS
Alleged ‘duck sauce killer’ Glenn Hirsch found dead in New York home
- Detectives were sent to the apartment after he missed a court appearance; Hirsch’s lawyer said his client had died by suicide
- Hirsch was accused of fatally shooting Chinese restaurant delivery man Zhiwen Yan after stalking him and other workers in a dispute over the condiment
