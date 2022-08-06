Glenn Hirsch is walked from the New York Police Department 112th Precinct station house in New York in June. Photo: New York Daily News/TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Alleged ‘duck sauce killer’ Glenn Hirsch found dead in New York home

  • Detectives were sent to the apartment after he missed a court appearance; Hirsch’s lawyer said his client had died by suicide
  • Hirsch was accused of fatally shooting Chinese restaurant delivery man Zhiwen Yan after stalking him and other workers in a dispute over the condiment

Tribune News Service
Updated: 2:30am, 6 Aug, 2022

