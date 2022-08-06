Leaders pose during the family photo at the Pacific Islands Forum leaders summit in Fiji on July 14. Photo: AP
Biden to host White House Pacific island summit in September, in bid to counter Chinese influence in region
- The decision comes after Washington became more vocal and visible in recent months to bolster alliances in the Pacific against an assertive Beijing
- China’s potential military foothold in South Pacific likely to dominate discussions, after it signed a security pact with Solomon Islands in April
