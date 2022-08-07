Elon Musk has challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots
- ‘Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!’ Musk said in a tweet – he also started a poll asking users about their experiences
- The social networking service dismissed Musk’s claim he was hoodwinked into signing a US$44 billion deal to buy the company – he has filed a countersuit
