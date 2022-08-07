A man has been convicted of sexually extorting teenager Amanda Todd who posted a YouTube video detailing her online harassment then committed suicide aged 15. Photo: Shutterstock
Canada jury convicts man of sexually extorting teen in tragic case that sparked global cyberbullying debate

  • Aydin Coban was convicted of criminal harassment against Amanda Todd, a Canadian teenager who died by suicide and who posted a video of her online harassment
  • The Dutch national was extradited from the Netherlands to Canada in 2020 after being convicted of similar charges involving many young girls and gay men

Updated: 7:03am, 7 Aug, 2022

