A man has been convicted of sexually extorting teenager Amanda Todd who posted a YouTube video detailing her online harassment then committed suicide aged 15. Photo: Shutterstock
Canada jury convicts man of sexually extorting teen in tragic case that sparked global cyberbullying debate
- Aydin Coban was convicted of criminal harassment against Amanda Todd, a Canadian teenager who died by suicide and who posted a video of her online harassment
- The Dutch national was extradited from the Netherlands to Canada in 2020 after being convicted of similar charges involving many young girls and gay men
