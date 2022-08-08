President Joe Biden ended his isolation and left the White House on Sunday for the first time in more than two weeks after recovering from a mild rebound case of Covid-19. “I’m feeling great,” he said on the White South Lawn as he departed for Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he owns a beach house. Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo that Biden again tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday. Biden also tested negative Saturday. “He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel,” O’Connor wrote. Biden, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, had been isolating inside the White House since July 30 after testing positive in what O’Connor called a “rebound case.” Patients treated with the antiviral medication Paxlovid sometimes experience a rebound case of Covid-19. President Biden tests negative for coronavirus Biden, 79, first tested positive July 21. He briefly ended his isolation after testing negative July 27 but did not leave the White House. He went back into isolation three days later after testing positive again. The president worked throughout his illness, holding virtual events and making public appearances at the White House while practising social distancing. He and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to southeastern Kentucky on Monday to meet with families affected by flooding that ravaged the region. Just before leaving the White House on Sunday the president said he was confident his party’s proposed election-year economic package would gain Senate approval. “I think it’s gonna pass,” he told reporters. The House seemed on track to provide final congressional approval when it returns briefly from summer recess on Friday. The measure has less ambition than President Biden’s original domestic vision but touches deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. Additional reporting Associated Press