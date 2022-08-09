A painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in a racially motivated hate crime. Photo: AP
Life sentence for man who chased and killed black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in racial hate crime
- Travis McMichael, his father and a neighbour armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Ahmaud Arbery after he ran past their home in February 2020
- The killing became part of a larger national reckoning over racial injustice and killings of unarmed black people including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor
