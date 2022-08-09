Olivia Newton-John rides in the 85th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles in November 2016. Photo: Reuters
Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

  • The actress, who rose to fame in the hit musical alongside John Travolta, died at her California ranch after a 30-year-old battle with cancer
  • The British-born Australian-raised star devoted much time and effort to raising funds for research into the disease after her own diagnosis in 1992

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:29am, 9 Aug, 2022

