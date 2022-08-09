US President Joe Biden signing the Chips and Science Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden signs law authorising US$53 billion in subsidies for semiconductor makers in US
- The Chips and Science Act used competitive concerns about Chinese technology as rationale for financing US-based semiconductor manufacturing
- ‘China is trying to move way ahead of us’ in producing chips needed for weapons systems, Biden says
