Tesla CEO Elon Musk visits the construction site of Tesla’s gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany in May 2021. Photo: TNS/File
World’s richest man Elon Musk sells additional US$6.9 billion in Tesla shares after saying he wouldn’t
- Tesla’s chief executive officer offloaded about 7.92 million shares on August 5, according to new filings
- Sale comes four months after world’s richest man disposed of US$8.5 billion of stock in wake of his now-pulled deal to buy Twitter
