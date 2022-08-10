Tesla CEO Elon Musk visits the construction site of Tesla’s gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany in May 2021. Photo: TNS/File
World’s richest man Elon Musk sells additional US$6.9 billion in Tesla shares after saying he wouldn’t

  • Tesla’s chief executive officer offloaded about 7.92 million shares on August 5, according to new filings
  • Sale comes four months after world’s richest man disposed of US$8.5 billion of stock in wake of his now-pulled deal to buy Twitter

Updated: 12:00pm, 10 Aug, 2022

