Former US president Donald Trump on his way to the New York attorney general’s office for a deposition in a civil investigation. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump declines to answer questions in New York probe into his family business
- Former US president said he invoked the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment that offers citizens protection against self-incrimination
- The New York state attorney general is looking into whether the Trump Organization understated real estate values to get tax breaks
