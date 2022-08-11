US President Joe Biden looks on as Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden ‘cautious’ on China tariffs after Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, US commerce chief says

  • Gina Raimondo says the controversial visit has made geopolitics with Beijing ‘particularly complicated’
  • She says the US president is weighing his options over the Trump-era measures and ‘does not want to do anything that would hurt American workers’

Bloomberg

Updated: 5:15am, 11 Aug, 2022

