Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture on Friday at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York. Photo: Associated Press
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed in the neck at New York event
- A male suspect who ran up on stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer has been taken into custody; the British writer’s condition is not yet known
- Rushdie’s 1988 novel Satanic Verses had made him the target of Iranian death threats that forced him into hiding
