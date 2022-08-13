US actress Anne Heche attends the premiere for the film The Tender Bar at The TLC Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in December 2021. Photo: Reuters
US actress Anne Heche ‘brain-dead’ days after fiery car crash
- The actress went into a coma after the incident, and remains on life support while her family explores potential organ donations
- Heche is best known for 1990s films Donnie Brasco and Six Days, Seven Nights, as well as a high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres
