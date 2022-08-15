Former president Donald Trump departing Trump Tower in New York last Wednesday. Photo: AP
Former president Donald Trump departing Trump Tower in New York last Wednesday. Photo: AP
Civil war and dirty bombs? FBI and US Department of Homeland Security on alert for threats after raid on Trump home

  • US law enforcement agencies prepare for potentially violent fallout from FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
  • FBI and DHS identify ‘multiple articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement, and government officials’

Updated: 1:28pm, 15 Aug, 2022

