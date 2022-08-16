Donald Trump is embroiled in a number of complex legal matters - though he has not been charged in any of them. Photo: Reuters
Trump claims FBI agents ‘stole’ his 3 passports during Mar-a-Lago raid
- Former US president says three passports – two active, one expired – were taken by agents in FBI search of Mar-a-Lago home
- Raid followed suspicions that Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by taking classified documents from the White House
Donald Trump is embroiled in a number of complex legal matters - though he has not been charged in any of them. Photo: Reuters