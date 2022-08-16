The United States first lady Jill Biden has testified positive for Covid-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said on Tuesday. The White House confirmed she was experiencing ‘mild’ symptoms just over a week after President Biden recovered from his infection. The couple had been on holiday in South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday evening. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the holiday home for at least five days. Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7. Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’ After testing negative for Covid-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the first lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive, Elizabeth Alexander said. Jill Biden started developing cold-like symptoms late on Monday while in South Carolina, where she travelled for a holiday with the president, who recovered from his own infection just a week ago. The first lady, 71, will return home after she receives two negative Covid tests, according to a statement the White House released on Tuesday. President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid this morning on an antigen test. Because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in proximity to others, consistent with CDC guidance. The White House said it would also increase the president’s testing and report those results. He plans to return to Washington and sign the Democrats’ sweeping climate, healthcare and tax reform legislation. The president is expected to continue to Wilmington to resume his holiday later on Tuesday evening. Additional reporting by Reuters, Associated Press