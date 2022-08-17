Former US Vice-President Mike Pence said on Wednesday he would consider testifying before the House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol if he were to receive an invitation. Aides to Pence told the panel in June that former President Donald Trump pressured the then-vice president to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Pence has said he believes Trump was wrong to believe the vice-president had the power to reverse the outcome of the election, whose results were being certified by Pence and lawmakers when the Capitol came under attack. Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. One of Pence’s senior aides has testified to the committee, and his top staffer at the time, Marc Short, testified before a federal grand jury investigating the attack. The committee, however, has not publicly extended an invitation to Pence. Speaking at an event in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Pence said he would give any invitation to testify “due consideration”. “Any invitation that would be directed to me, I would have to reflect on the unique role I was serving in as vice-president,” Pence told people gathered for a “Politics & Eggs” breakfast at New Hampshire’s Saint Anselm College. A January 6 committee spokesperson did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request for comment. Members of the committee said in June they were considering whether to compel Pence to testify. US Capitol Police officers sue Donald Trump over January 6 Capitol attack Pence said on Wednesday it “would be unprecedented in history for a vice-president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill”. The US Senate website shows that Schuyler Colfax voluntarily appeared before a House select committee in January 1873 while vice-president to Ulysses S. Grant from 1869-1873. At least six current and former presidents have also testified before congressional committees, the website shows. Pence tells Republicans to stop lashing out at FBI The former vice-president also urged fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of Trump’s Florida home last week. Pence, who like Trump is considering a 2024 presidential bid, said he has been troubled by what he called the politicisation of the FBI. He also said the Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland should be more transparent about what led authorities to conduct the search. But Trump’s former vice-president also had a message for the Republican Party. “I also want to remind my fellow Republicans, we can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision he made without attacking the rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI,” he said. FBI conducts ‘raid’ on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, former president says “The Republican Party is the party of law and order,” Pence continued. “Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop. Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police.” Law enforcement officials across the country have warned about an increase in threats and the potential for violent attacks on federal agents or buildings by Trump supporters who believe the FBI went too far in investigating the former president Additional reporting by Associated Press