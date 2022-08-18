R. Kelly, left, stands in court before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago in Junet 2019. Photo: TNS/File
R. Kelly federal trial in Chicago opens with lawyer telling jury not to accept portrayal of singer as ‘monster’
- Kelly faces multiple charges, including enticing of minors for sex, producing child porn and rigging his 2008 child porn trial at which he was acquitted
- A conviction in Chicago could add decades to a 30-year prison sentence he already received from a New York federal judge
R. Kelly, left, stands in court before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago in Junet 2019. Photo: TNS/File