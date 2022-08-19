Hadi Matar, 24, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, New York, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Salman Rushdie attack suspect Hadi Matar pleads not guilty to attempted murder
- The 24-year-old man, who is believed to have acted alone during the stabbing incident in New York, was ordered held without bail
- Rushdie sustained severe injuries in the attack, including nerve damage in his arm, wounds to his liver, and the likely loss of an eye
