Actor Gary Busey in 2012. The 78-year-old has been charged with criminal sexual contact and harassment. Photo: Invision / AP
US actor Gary Busey charged with sexual offences, police say
- Busey, 78, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, police said
- The offences allegedly took place at a New Jersey fan convention this month. Busey won the best actor Oscar in 1978 for The Buddy Holly Story
