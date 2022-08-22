Former NBA star Dennis Rodman at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in February. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Dennis Rodman ‘plans visit to Russia in support of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner’
- A report by NBC News did not specify whom ex-NBA star Rodman received permission from, though he only needs a visa to travel to Russia
- Griner was sentenced this month to nine years at a Russian prison after Moscow customs officials said cannabis oil was found in her luggage
