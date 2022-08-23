Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in May. Photo: AP
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in May. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s top Covid-19 adviser, stepping down to ‘pursue next chapter’

  • He became the face of the US pandemic response in 2020, a role that saw him clash with Trump and made him subject to political attacks and death threats
  • On leaving the government after over 50 years of service, Fauci says he will continue working to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:37am, 23 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in May. Photo: AP
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in May. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE