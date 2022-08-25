An official points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference, in New York in July 2020. Photo: AP
Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers over US$878,000 in unpaid fees
- The legal firm had helped defend the UK socialite, who was convicted of helping US financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls
- The lawsuit alleges that Maxwell’s husband formed a limited liability company to buy real estate to shield his wife’s assets from creditors
