Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Casper, Wyoming, in May. Photo: TNS
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Casper, Wyoming, in May. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Why was Donald Trump cleared in Russia probe? New memo sheds light on decision

  • Officials concluded the ex-president’s firing of his FBI director and other actions did not rise to level of obstruction of justice, the document shows
  • Watchdog group that called for the release of the memo says it ‘significantly twists the facts and the law’ to benefit Trump

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:14am, 25 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Casper, Wyoming, in May. Photo: TNS
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Casper, Wyoming, in May. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE