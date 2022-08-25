Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Casper, Wyoming, in May. Photo: TNS
Why was Donald Trump cleared in Russia probe? New memo sheds light on decision
- Officials concluded the ex-president’s firing of his FBI director and other actions did not rise to level of obstruction of justice, the document shows
- Watchdog group that called for the release of the memo says it ‘significantly twists the facts and the law’ to benefit Trump
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Casper, Wyoming, in May. Photo: TNS